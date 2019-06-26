UPDATE: SW Virginia woman who faked pregnancy to serve 2 years in prison
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - Elizabeth Jones has pleaded guilty to the fraud charges that she faced after faking a pregnancy and taking money from a California couple hoping to adopt the baby.
Jones was sentenced to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended.
She will spend the next two years in prison and will be required to complete five years of probation after her prison sentence, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp.
Jones pleaded guilty to eight felony counts of obtaining money or property by false pretense.
A Southwest Virginia woman accused of faking a pregnancy is appearing in court today.
PREVIOUS STORY: SW Virginia woman accused of faking pregnancy arrested
Elizabeth Ann Jones of Scott County was arrested in March.
Jones is accused of lying about her pregnancy to a couple in California who were hoping to adopt the nonexistent baby.
PREVIOUS STORY: Woman accused of faking pregnancy faces new charges
Jones faces nine counts of obtaining money under false pretenses.
