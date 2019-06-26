Police investigating incident of man in truck following woman through Tree Streets
A social media post about the incident has been shared more than 700 times
JOHNSON CITY, TENN. (WJHL) - Johnson City police confirmed the investigation into reports of a man following a woman in the Tree Streets this week.
A security camera photo shared by The Tree Streets of Johnson City Facebook page Wednesday morning shows what appears to be a pickup truck. According to the Facebook post, the truck was driven by a white man in his mid-20s, who followed a woman down the road near W. Pine St. and W. Maple St.
The post alleges that the man tried to coax the woman into his truck. When asked for comment, Johnson City Police Department Sgt. Chris Stine said the incident is being "heavily investigated," and declined further comment.
The post has been shared more than 700 times, and comments on the post describe other instances of women being harassed by a man in a similar truck.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- California couple who was lied to about pregnancy walks away with justice
- Police investigating incident of man in truck following woman through Tree Streets
- Plane makes emergency landing at Tri-Cities Airport, no injuries reported
- Ballad Health COPA: Insufficient or raising the standard for state oversight?
- UPDATE: SW Virginia woman who faked pregnancy to serve 2 years in prison
- Caucus meeting set to replace embattled House speaker Glen Casada
- Town of Abingdon changes venue to accommodate audience for challenged Pal's development meeting
- Youth soccer coach who suffered severe burns named torch bearer for Crazy 8s
- Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb dedicates side of Challenge Coin to Sgt. Steve Hinkle
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid, Isolated Shower New
Summer heat and humidity continues through the weekendRead More »
-
Common summer injuries that drive children to the hospital
Doctors see a significant increase in the number of children admitted into the hospital during the summer.Read More »
-
Greeneville Reds take down the Johnson City Cardinals 6-2
Cardinals fall out of first place and replaced by the Kingsport MetsRead More »
-
Defensive miscues hurt E-Twins in 11-6 loss to Bristol
The Twins are back in action Thursday in the rubber match of the midweek series with Bristol.Read More »
-
Ballad Health & Niswonger Children's Hospital Crazy 8's 8k building excitement around new course
Some of the headliners in the 8k race include David Bett and Kennedy Njiru from Kenya, Joseph Panga from Tanzania and Martin Heher from USARead More »
-
Gov. Northam: Gun deaths are an 'emergency in Virginia'
Gov. Ralph Northam says gun deaths have become "an emergency in Virginia" and is urging legislators to take action.Read More »