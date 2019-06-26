Crime

Police investigating incident of man in truck following woman through Tree Streets

A social media post about the incident has been shared more than 700 times

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 02:57 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 04:02 PM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, TENN. (WJHL) - Johnson City police confirmed the investigation into reports of a man following a woman in the Tree Streets this week.

A security camera photo shared by The Tree Streets of Johnson City Facebook page Wednesday morning shows what appears to be a pickup truck. According to the Facebook post, the truck was driven by a white man in his mid-20s, who followed a woman down the road near W. Pine St. and W. Maple St. 

The post alleges that the man tried to coax the woman into his truck. When asked for comment, Johnson City Police Department Sgt. Chris Stine said the incident is being "heavily investigated," and declined further comment. 

 

 

 

The post has been shared more than 700 times, and comments on the post describe other instances of women being harassed by a man in a similar truck. 

 

 

 

