Police investigating incident of man in truck following woman through Tree Streets

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Tree Streets of Johnson City Facebook page shared an image of this truck on Wednesday morning with reports that the man inside tried to coax a woman into his truck.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Tree Streets of Johnson City Facebook page shared an image of this truck on Wednesday morning with reports that the man inside tried to coax a woman into his truck.

JOHNSON CITY, TENN. (WJHL) - Johnson City police confirmed the investigation into reports of a man following a woman in the Tree Streets this week.

A security camera photo shared by The Tree Streets of Johnson City Facebook page Wednesday morning shows what appears to be a pickup truck. According to the Facebook post, the truck was driven by a white man in his mid-20s, who followed a woman down the road near W. Pine St. and W. Maple St.

The post alleges that the man tried to coax the woman into his truck. When asked for comment, Johnson City Police Department Sgt. Chris Stine said the incident is being "heavily investigated," and declined further comment.

The post has been shared more than 700 times, and comments on the post describe other instances of women being harassed by a man in a similar truck.