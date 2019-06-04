Kingsport police report increase in vehicle thefts and break-ins
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Kingsport investigators say they have seen an increase in the number of auto thefts and break-ins recently.
More than 350 vehicle thefts or burglary cases have been reported in the Model City this year alone.
The police department is asking citizens to be more careful.
"Especially with the newer cars, where they are push to start," said KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton. "People are leaving the key fobs in the cars, leaving the cars unlocked. All somebody has to do is sit down in the driver's seat and push a button and steal the car."
Patton says the best defense is to avoid leaving anything valuable in your car.
