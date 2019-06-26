Kingsport man arrested after found unconscious in stolen vehicle, tried to escape from hospital

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Washington County Detention Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Kingsport man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was found passed out in a stolen vehicle then tried to escape from the hospital later.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Jared Light was first taken into custody Sunday around noon after police responded to a complaint about a person passed out in a vehicle at a Walmart.

Officers woke Light up and checked the vehicle, which was discovered to be stolen out of Kingsport.

According to the release, officers also found that Light had active arrest warrants issued by multiple agencies.

Once he was in custody, Light asked to be taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The release says that while he was at Johnson City Medical Center, Light fled from custody on foot.

Police pursued him and quickly apprehended Light. He was then taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Light was charged with escape.

Light had a preliminary court date set for 6/24/2019 at 1:30 in Washington County General Sessions Court.

As of Tuesday evening, Light is still being held at the Washington County Detention Center.