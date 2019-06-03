Johnson City mom accused of putting child in freezer gets 2 years probation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brittany C. Smith

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) - A woman accused of putting her baby in a freezer has pleaded guilty to child neglect.

Washington County Judge Stacy Street sentenced Brittany C. Smith of Johnson City to two years of probation.

Investigators accused her of placing her eight-month-old child in a freezer and closing the lid. The child was taken to a hospital.

SEE ALSO: Woman charged with child abuse after putting baby in unused freezer

The freezer was located outside of someone else's house and was not in use at the time.

Police say they found Smith hiding in a crawl space.