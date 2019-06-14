Crime

Gray man arrested for taking cigarettes, lotto tickets in gas station burglary

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 05:20 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:20 PM EDT

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Gray man is facing charges after investigators say he broke into a gas station. 

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Christopher W. Peregoy burglarized the Valero at 5357 Kingsport Highway on Thursday. 

Once inside, Peregoy stole an assortment of lottery tickets and cigarettes, according to investigators. 

The sheriff's office identified Peregoy as the suspect when a security camera caught him scanning one of the stolen lottery tickets. 

The sheriff's office has charged him with one count of burglary and one count of theft of property under $10,000. 

 

