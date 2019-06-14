Felony suspect found living in tent in Russell County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) - A suspect who authorities deemed "armed and dangerous" last week has been arrested.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office confirms Frederick Wayne Martin is now in custody.

Martin was wanted for multiple felony warrants in Scott County.

The sheriff's office says he was found living in a tent in the area of Utah Road in Russell County.

