Felony suspect found living in tent in Russell County

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 08:56 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:44 PM EDT

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) - A suspect who authorities deemed "armed and dangerous" last week has been arrested. 

The Scott County Sheriff's Office confirms Frederick Wayne Martin is now in custody. 

Martin was wanted for multiple felony warrants in Scott County. 

The sheriff's office says he was found living in a tent in the area of Utah Road in Russell County. 

