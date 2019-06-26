FBI piecing together clues to find 'Big Box Bandit'
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The FBI is still working to track down the "Big Box Bandit,” a man authorities said is responsible for five bank robberies across three different states.
A reward is now being offered for any information on the suspect.
One robbery occurred in Kingsport on May 24 at the FSNB bank inside the West Stone Drive Walmart.
The suspect is also wanted for bank robberies inside Clinton and Chattanooga Walmart stores.
Additionally, the FBI has also found the suspect responsible for robberies in Candler, North Carolina and Shelbyville, Indiana. The suspect is also believed to have stolen a car in Knoxville last week.
Brian O'Hare, the FBI agent investigating the Kingsport robbery, said the FBI is still searching for leads on the suspect's identity and whereabouts.
"It's completely unpredictable, his pattern is somewhat random, " O'Hare said in a phone interview. "Until we get him identified, or until he is caught in the act of bank robbery, which is always a possibility, it is likely there will be additional robberies."
The suspect allegedly entered banks with a manila envelope and demanded money be placed inside it. He also threatened to use a gun, though the FBI confirmed no gun was seen during any robbery.
The FBI identifies the robber as a white male weighing between 180-190 pounds and is approximately 5'8" to 5-9" tall. He has had a beard in some robberies and a goatee in others. He has driven both a blue Ford Taurus and a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer. The FBI believes the suspect has acted alone for all robberies.
Anyone with information on the suspect or robberies is asked to call the FBI’s Knoxville field office at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov or contact your local law enforcement.
