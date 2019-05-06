Crime

Carter County men arrested for stealing more than $100K worth of items

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - Authorities have arrested two Carter County men and charged them with stealing more than $100,000 worth of items from storage units. 

Jackie Lee White, 39, and Richard Lynn Johnson, 31, are charged with theft over $60,000, theft over $5,000, and nine counts of burglary. 

The Carter County Sheriff's Office says White and Johnson broke into several storage units on Bristol Highway back in April. 

One victim reported $108,000 worth of property was stolen while another reported $8,700 worth of items were stolen.

About $75,000 worth of the stolen property has been recovered, according to CCSO. 

White and Johnson are being held in the Carter County Detention Center on $45,000 and $80,000 bonds. 

 

