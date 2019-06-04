21 indicted in federal drug case centered in Wise and Lee counties
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) - A grand jury has indicted 21 suspects from Wise and Lee counties in a federal drug conspiracy case.
Each suspect has been charged with at least one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Many are facing several additional charges.
Investigators say the suspects conspired to distribute meth in Lee and Wise counties and elsewhere between July 1, 2016 and May 1, 2019.
Suspect Travis Pennington is also facing a charge of illegally possessing a firearm and using that firearm in a crime of violence. Investigators say he used violence or the threat of violence to retaliate against a witness.
US Attorney Thomas T. Cullen says 17 of the 21 suspects have been arrested. They are listed below:
Travis Lee Pennington: 36, of Appalachia, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, three counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of using a communication device in the commission of a drug trafficking offense, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of being a convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm, one count of being in possession of a firearm that had the manufacturer's serial number removed or altered, and one count of using violence or the threat of violence to retaliate against a witness.
Omar Kareem Banks: 44, of Coeburn, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of being a convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm.
Shawn Brandon Barnes: 40, of Appalachia, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of using a communication device in the commission of a drug trafficking offense.
Jeffrey Wayne Caudill: 47, of Keokee, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Jaime Lee Christian: 39, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Carl Lee Davis Jr.: 33, Keokee, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Jonathan Earl Funk: 32, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Lewis Wesley Hickman III: 25, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
Joseph Andrew Hobbs: 27, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
James Morrison Johnson: 28, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
Jeremey David Mallory: 41, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Tony Lynn McClellan: 33, of Big Stone Gap, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, three counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of using a communications device to facilitate a drug trafficking offense, and one count of using a firearm in a crime of violence.
Susan Adrianna Mullins: 30, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and two counts of using a communication device to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.
Misty Nelms: 28, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of using a communication device in the commission of a drug trafficking offense.
David Stone Ringley: 28, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Travis Ryan Skaggs: 30, of Wise County, Va., is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Joshua Barrett Sutherland: 33, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of using a firearm in a crime of violence.
Previous
Insta-gram: Teen accused of using...
Next
Johnthony Walker indicted on 8 counts...
More Stories
-
- Bristol police holding "active shooter response classes" to inform public
- Locals react to Gov. Ralph Northam calling for stricter gun laws and Virginia Beach Shooting
- M&M's announces luxury 'glamping' experience for BMS fall race
- Storm Team 11: Developing Showers and Storms
- Classmates raise money for NC teen who lost leg in shark attack
- Sullivan County's proposed property tax increase explained
- Findings of grand jury investigation of deadly Sullivan County officer-involved shooting released
- Black bear causes stir in Tazewell
- Washington County woman charged with identity theft
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Washington County woman charged with identity theft New
The victim discovered that her stolen information had been put on a duplicated driver's license.Read More »
-
Bristol police holding "active shooter response classes" to inform public New
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department has held civilian active shooter response classes for years, but in light of recent mass shootings across the nation they hope to grab the public's attention.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Black bear causes stir in Tazewell
A black bear was on the loose in downtown Tazewell Tuesday afternoon, and police were cautioning people to not approach the animal. It later moved on.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Governor Northam launches effort to remove discriminatory laws in Virginia
Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill striking Jim Crow-era exceptions from Virginia's minimum-wage law, and he formed a commission to find other discriminatory language in state laws and regulations.Read More »
-
Ask Storm Team 11: What are dust devils and how do they form?
What are dust devils and how do they develop?Read More »
-
THP urges drivers to prepare for hands-free law going into effect July 1st
A law banning handheld devices while on the road will go into effect in Tennessee in less than one month.Read More »