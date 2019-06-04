2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested following armed home invasion in Johnson City

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rahleik Garcia (left) and Devonne Cole (right)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Two adults and two juveniles are facing charges after an armed home invasion over the weekend.

Johnson City police arrested 19-year-old Devonne Cole, 18-year-old Rahleik Garcia, and two unnamed juveniles.

Investigators say multiple suspects entered an apartment at Deanwood Apartments on Carroll Creek Road by kicking in the front door early Saturday morning. The suspects threatened the occupants with a gun and fired in a shot inside the apartment. They stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled before officers arrived.

Cole is facing charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, possession of schedule VI narcotics for resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police charged Garcia with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and three counts of aggravated assault.

One juvenile is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, and evading arrest.

The other minor is facing charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Cole and Garcia were taken to the Washington County Detention Center with bonds set at $157,000 and $146,000.

The juveniles were taken to the Upper East Tennessee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.