'Traveling Bandit' suspect in Florida for court, could face up to 20 years Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MIAMI (WJHL) - A man accused of robbing several banks across the country, including one in Johnson City, is now in Florida where he will stand trial.

Jason Lee Robinson of Pikeville, Kentucky will be tried in the Southern District of Florida.

Although investigators have linked him to seven bank heists across the United States, Robinson has only been charged with one count of bank robbery.

The FBI deemed him the “Traveling Bandit” due to the great distances they say he traveled during the robbery spree.

According to investigators, Robinson first robbed a bank in Aventura, Florida back in December. They believe he then hit banks in Asheville, North Carolina; Johnson City, Tennessee; Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; Prattville, Alabama; Mount Vernon, Illinois; and Price, Utah.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Robinson was arrested in late January in Fruita, Colorado. Authorities have since transported him to Florida for trial.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, May 12.

If convicted of one count of bank robbery, Robinson could face up to 20 years in prison.