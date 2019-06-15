Crews sink 'The Claire Elizabeth' at Gray Quarry

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Crews were busy Saturday at Gray for the sinking of "The Claire Elizabeth."

Scuba divers were able to sink the ship at the popular diving site in Gray.

Several people were also able to witness the sinking of the legendary ship.

According to the organization's website, "The Gray Quarry exists to promote the sport of scuba diving in Upper East Tennessee while providing a safe family friendly and fun environment for diving and training. The Gray Quarry is a 501c3 non-profit organization."

