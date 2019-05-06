Local

Crews responding to Scott County, Va. house fire

Posted: May 05, 2019 07:11 PM EDT

Updated: May 05, 2019 09:16 PM EDT

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - Scott County dispatchers tell News Channel 11 that crews are responding to a house fire at 409 Appaloosa Drive.

Reports from the scene indicate everyone has made it out of the home and there are no injuries.

We're told the call came in around 6:45 p.m.

Crews are still on scene.

 

