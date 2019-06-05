Crews clear site for new Elizabethton Cook Out restaurant

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Crews in Elizabethton have torn down the former Long John Silver's/ A&W to make way for a new restaurant.

After years of delays, construction will soon start on a new Cook Out restaurant.

Elizabethton Planning and Development Director Jon Hartman told News Channel 11 in May that the city's Regional Planning Commission approved a site plan for the restaurant at 509 West Elk Avenue.

Cook Out is based out of Greensboro, North Carolina.

There is no word yet on when Cook Out is expected to open.