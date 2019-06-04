Crash causing delays on I-26 near Gray, Boones Creek

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: TDOT says the crash has been cleared.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Washington County 911 says a crash on Interstate 26 is causing delays.

The crash is located on I-26 between the Boones Creek and Gray exits.

The incident is causing traffic to back up both eastbound and westbound.

News Channel 11 has a crew en route.