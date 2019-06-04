Local

Crash causing delays on I-26 near Gray, Boones Creek

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:14 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:35 PM EDT

UPDATE: TDOT says the crash has been cleared.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Washington County 911 says a crash on Interstate 26 is causing delays. 

The crash is located on I-26 between the Boones Creek and Gray exits. 

The incident is causing traffic to back up both eastbound and westbound. 

News Channel 11 has a crew en route. 

 

 

