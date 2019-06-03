Local

Community raises awareness against domestic violence in honor of Eva Borders

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 09:22 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 09:22 PM EDT

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - A Southwest Virginia community came together marking one year since a Weber City woman was murdered.

The community walked in honor of 40-year-old Eva Borders who was murdered by her husband on June 2, 2018.

People held signs and wore shirts that said #JusticeforEva.

The Hope House of Scott County posted photos to their Facebook page saying they wanted to honor Eva's life and raise awareness against domestic violence.

