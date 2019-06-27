Common summer injuries that drive children to the hospital
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Doctors see a significant increase in the number of children admitted into the hospital during the summer.
Some say that is due to the increased in risk factors while children are out of school.
"We see everything from minor bumps and bruises, all the way up to very serious trauma," said Dr. John Schweitazer, a Pediatric Hospitalist. "Usually most serious trauma tends to involve people's heads."
Dr. Schweitazer says the most common injuries that lead children to Niswonger Children's Hospital in the summer include drowning, fractures, sprains, and even dog bites.
Doctors at Niswonger Children's Hospital have seen injuries that result from of kids riding ATV's, skateboards and bicycles.
Dr. Schweitazer says the most common and single most cause of death in children under the age of four is drowning. According to the CDC, three children die each day as a result of drowning.
"I think the most important thing to keep in mind is water safety," Schweitazer said. "I think it's probably paramount for everybody. You know it really only takes a few seconds to drown, even in just a litle bit of water."
The CDC recommends parents supervise children in or around water and teach kids how to stay safe.
Parents in the community like Lydia Lammons fear the idea of drowning. Lammons is already teaching her 19-month old son how to swim.
"Kid's as young as or fourteen months can start to learn survival swimming skills, said Lammons. "So that is what we are working on with my son, just how to blow bubbles, how to flip over and float on their back."
Dr. Schweitazer suggests supervision of their children and if a traumatic injury does occur call 9-1-1 right away.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- California couple who was lied to about pregnancy walks away with justice
- Police investigating incident of man in truck following woman through Tree Streets
- Plane makes emergency landing at Tri-Cities Airport, no injuries reported
- Ballad Health COPA: Insufficient or raising the standard for state oversight?
- UPDATE: SW Virginia woman who faked pregnancy to serve 2 years in prison
- Caucus meeting set to replace embattled House speaker Glen Casada
- Town of Abingdon changes venue to accommodate audience for challenged Pal's development meeting
- Youth soccer coach who suffered severe burns named torch bearer for Crazy 8s
- Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb dedicates side of Challenge Coin to Sgt. Steve Hinkle
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid, Isolated Shower New
Summer heat and humidity continues through the weekendRead More »
-
Common summer injuries that drive children to the hospital
Doctors see a significant increase in the number of children admitted into the hospital during the summer.Read More »
-
Greeneville Reds take down the Johnson City Cardinals 6-2
Cardinals fall out of first place and replaced by the Kingsport MetsRead More »
-
Defensive miscues hurt E-Twins in 11-6 loss to Bristol
The Twins are back in action Thursday in the rubber match of the midweek series with Bristol.Read More »
-
Ballad Health & Niswonger Children's Hospital Crazy 8's 8k building excitement around new course
Some of the headliners in the 8k race include David Bett and Kennedy Njiru from Kenya, Joseph Panga from Tanzania and Martin Heher from USARead More »
-
Gov. Northam: Gun deaths are an 'emergency in Virginia'
Gov. Ralph Northam says gun deaths have become "an emergency in Virginia" and is urging legislators to take action.Read More »