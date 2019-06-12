Local

Commissioners postpone first reading on Washington County, VA courthouse relocation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - Washington County, Virginia Commissioners decided to postpone the first reading of what could be a potential move for the county's courthouse.

The decision to defer the first reading is due to the absence of two county commissioners at Tuesday night's meeting. 

Leaders said the want a full board present to discuss the issue. 

The county's most cost-effective plan would be to renovate the former K-Mart property in Abingdon. 

That option would still require multiple readings and a referendum by county voters. 

