Cleveland, Va. residents asked to conserve water

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - The Russell County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents of Cleveland, Va. to conserve water due to a pump issue.

According to EMA Director Jess Powers, a pump at the Kiser well has stopped working. As a result, water customers are being asked to conserve water.

Powers says repairs to the well are expected to be complete by Wednesday, November 7.