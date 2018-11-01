Local

Cleveland, Va. residents asked to conserve water

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - The Russell County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents of Cleveland, Va. to conserve water due to a pump issue. 

According to EMA Director Jess Powers, a pump at the Kiser well has stopped working. As a result, water customers are being asked to conserve water.

Powers says repairs to the well are expected to be complete by Wednesday, November 7. 

 

 

