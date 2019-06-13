Clarence's Drive-In moves into new home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) - Clarence’s Drive-In has a new home in Erwin.

The diner has relocated to the old Wendy’s site, at 1502 North Main Avenue, on May 1.

The restaurant was originally in Unicoi. It was destroyed by an accidental fire in November 2017.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sheriff: Clarence’s Drive-In in Unicoi destroyed by accidental fire

Sheriff Mike Hensley told News Channel 11 at the time that an asphalt sealing company was using a propane burner to get rid of grass in cracks on the restaurant’s parking lot. The sheriff said the company was working close to the building and the flames caught onto the building.

PREVIOUS STORY: Clarence’s Drive-In owner reflects on year since fire destroyed business

Clarence’s Drive-In served customers for more than 30 years at its original Unicoi Drive location.