Chilhowie's Dylan Catron signs to play basketball at Emory & Henry
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL)- Chilhowie High School's Dylan Catron has signed to play basketball with Emory & Henry College.
Dylan was the Hogoheegee District Player of the Year, 1st Team All Region D and Second Team All State.
He also scored over 1,000 points and participated in the VHSCA State Senior All Star Game.
More Stories
-
- Moms Demand Action wants Gov. Lee to veto gun permit legislation
- Nursing pay raises on the way for Ballad Health Nurses despite nation wide nurse shortage
- Kingsport leaders eye Chris McCartt for city manager position
- 11E reopens in Telford following crash
- Alabama to headline first show at new Bristol Dragway concert venue
- Motorcycle strikes TDOT truck in Carter County
- Speaker Casada's chief of staff resigns amid controversy
- Survey seeking input on renaming of Tri-Cities region now available
- Ballad announces $10M investment in nurses wages
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Science Hill baseball, Science Hill softball and Cloudland win in tournament action
Dobyns-Bennett falls into the losers bracket with the defeatRead More »
-
Moms Demand Action wants Gov. Lee to veto gun permit legislation
A group of Tennessee moms wants Gov. Bill Lee to veto recently passed legislation that would make it easier to get a handgun carry permit.Read More »
-
Kingsport leaders eye Chris McCartt for city manager position
City leaders are considering giving assistant city manager Chris McCartt a promotion.Read More »
-
Nursing pay raises on the way for Ballad Health Nurses despite nation wide nurse shortage
Monday afternoon, Ballad announced it will invest ten million dollars annually to increase nurses wages, which will hopefully attract more nurses to the region. Ballad Health also revealed they are a part of a dealing with a national nursing shortage problem.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Newport man charged with statutory rape out on bond
A Newport man accused of raping a teenager is out on bond, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.Read More »
-
Middle and high school golfers needed for the 1st annual Bill Webster Junior Invitational
Webster, was the first pro the club had from 1958 to 1990.Read More »