Chilhowie's Dylan Catron signs to play basketball at Emory & Henry

Posted: May 06, 2019 04:06 PM EDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 04:06 PM EDT

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL)- Chilhowie High School's Dylan Catron has signed to play basketball with Emory & Henry College. 

Dylan was the Hogoheegee District Player of the Year, 1st Team All Region D and Second Team All State.

He also scored over 1,000 points and participated in the VHSCA State Senior All Star Game. 
 

 

