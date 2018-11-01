Cherokee leader Junaluska statue restored and rededicated
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - The Johnson City Kiwanis Club re-dedicated the wooden replica Chief Junaluska. The event was held at the Metro Kiwanis Park located at the corner of Knob Creek Road and Guaranda Drive.
The park is home to the statue, which was originally erected in November of 1986.
Park and Recreation assistant director Jim Hughes said staff and citizens had noticed pieces had broken off the monument and that statue was in need of repair.
Water damage had also caused a crack in the structure to start deteriorating.
His department contacted artist Peter Wolf Toth in Florida, who was the original artist who created the statue. He traveled to Johnson City to repair the landmark.
"It's come out of necessity, we were seeing parts of this thing fly off over the past through months and it's been a challenge to make sure that we can get it back together in one piece," Hughes said.
A portion of the back of the statue was removed and the deteriorated wood was removed and replaced with an I-beam and steel plates.
The Parks and Recreation Department has developed a plan to perform maintenance on the statue annually.
Junaluska, was a leader of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who reside in and around eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina.
