Charges pending after head-on collision in Carter County
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson says charges are pending after a Saturday afternoon crash in Hampton.
According to a police report, Taylor Townsend, 20, of Hampton, faces charges of failure to yield after she reportedly struck a 1996 Mustang head-on. The Mustang was driven by Rickie Cates, 60.
The crash happened after 12:30 p.m. today, according to THP.
Townsend and a child in her 2010 Toyota Camry were transported to Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Cates was transported to Johnson City Medical Center.
PREVIOUS INFORMATION
People are advised to use caution as crews work the scene of a head-on crash in Hampton.
The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of Rittertown Road in Carter County at the end of Gap Creek Road.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is reportedly handling the investigation. Carter County Sheriff's Office, Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, and EMS are also on scene.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- KPD: Man charged after Friday's fatal hit-and-run in Kingsport; Victim ID'ed
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Pleasant Saturday with seasonable highs!
- Charges pending after head-on collision in Carter County
- Police K9s showcase their training to support Jonesborough PD
- Two in critical condition after motorcycle, car collide in Kingsport
- NHRA races brings fun for fans, economic boost for region
- WSCO: Virginia teen remains hospitalized after Friday ATV crash
- New Tennessee laws passed this session
- One killed in Johnson County stolen motorcycle crash
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dennis Martin 50 years later: Search and rescue lessons learned New
The largest search for a missing person in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, to this day, still remains unsolved. At the center are a family who continued to search for years following and a community with memories of helicopters flying overhead, or parents volunteering their time to help.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Updated Charges pending after head-on collision in Carter County
A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson says charges are pending after a Saturday afternoon crash in Hampton.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police K9s showcase their training to support Jonesborough PD
It was a day for the dogs at Jonesborough Middle School.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WSCO: Virginia teen remains hospitalized after Friday ATV crash
Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman confirms a 15-year-old boy from Meadowview remains hospitalized after an ATV wreck from Friday.Read More »
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TWRA: Body of male victim was in water for quite some time; Not wearing life jacket
Emergency officials with Hawkins County confirm a body has been discovered in the Holston River near Church Hill.Read More »