Charges pending after head-on collision in Carter County

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson says charges are pending after a Saturday afternoon crash in Hampton.

According to a police report, Taylor Townsend, 20, of Hampton, faces charges of failure to yield after she reportedly struck a 1996 Mustang head-on. The Mustang was driven by Rickie Cates, 60.

The crash happened after 12:30 p.m. today, according to THP.

Townsend and a child in her 2010 Toyota Camry were transported to Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Cates was transported to Johnson City Medical Center.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION

People are advised to use caution as crews work the scene of a head-on crash in Hampton.

The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of Rittertown Road in Carter County at the end of Gap Creek Road.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is reportedly handling the investigation. Carter County Sheriff's Office, Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, and EMS are also on scene.