Ceremony planned for decorated Vietnam veteran who died without family to plan burial
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - When Hamilton M. Edwards died on May 30th, there were no friends or family to make his final arrangements.
Turns out, Edwards was a decorated war Veteran.
"In March 1966, Hamilton entered the Army and headed for Vietnam," according to his obituary. "There in the infantry, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Purple Heart."
Now, Trinity Memorial Centers is planning a burial ceremony in his memory and inviting the public to attend.
"Though he was not homeless when he died, he had no family that was able to make his final arrangements," the obituary said.
"We are calling upon everyone in the public who is able to attend to join us in our distinct honor to provide a full military burial for this unaccompanied United States Army Veteran on Friday, June 14th at 1:45 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN (in the historical side)."
Trinity Memorial Gardens said, "We never leave a Veteran behind."
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- UPDATE: TBI confirms identity of man killed in officer-involved shooting
- Nolichucky River named one of the Top 10 Best Rafting Rivers in the World
- New Tennessee Real-IDs to become available July 1
- Storm Team 11: Spring-Like Day
- Police: Missing Ohio man's credit card last used in Johnson City
- Kingsport woman arrested in grocery store on drug charges, identity theft
- Ballad says it informed Virginia health officials before stopping surgeries at Norton hospital
- Tazewell County offers reward for info related to hundreds of tires dumped
- Pastor, Knox Co. deputy who called for execution of LGBT persons 'no longer on active duty'
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missing Ohio man found safe, reunited with family New
The missing Ohio man whose credit card had last been used in Johnson City has been found safe.Read More »
-
Unicoi County Clerk's Office to become qualified to renew handgun permits New
The Unicoi County Clerk's Office announced through a Facebook post that they will be undergoing training soon to become qualified to renew handgun permits.Read More »
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fatal crash on I-81 in Abingdon leaves one dead
Virginia State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash in Washington County a few minutes at 4:53 a.m.Read More »
-
Local organizations to provide free car seat checks
Local agencies say they want to help make sure your child is safe while riding in the car.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nolichucky River named one of the Top 10 Best Rafting Rivers in the World
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The International Rafting Federation included the Nolichucky River as one of their Top 10 Best Rafting Rivers in the World.Read More »