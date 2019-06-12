Ceremony planned for decorated Vietnam veteran who died without family to plan burial

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - When Hamilton M. Edwards died on May 30th, there were no friends or family to make his final arrangements.

Turns out, Edwards was a decorated war Veteran.

"In March 1966, Hamilton entered the Army and headed for Vietnam," according to his obituary. "There in the infantry, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Purple Heart."

Now, Trinity Memorial Centers is planning a burial ceremony in his memory and inviting the public to attend.

"Though he was not homeless when he died, he had no family that was able to make his final arrangements," the obituary said.

"We are calling upon everyone in the public who is able to attend to join us in our distinct honor to provide a full military burial for this unaccompanied United States Army Veteran on Friday, June 14th at 1:45 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN (in the historical side)."

Trinity Memorial Gardens said, "We never leave a Veteran behind."