Carter County woman celebrates 100th birthday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - Sunday afternoon there was a special celebration in Carter County celebrating 100 years of life.

Helen Fetzer is turning 100 years old on Wednesday Jan. 2.

She lives at the Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community in Elizabethton.

Fetzer is a WWII veteran and retired teacher of 34 years.

"I'm so glad to see everyone of you, and that you came out on a pretty day like this, it is nice for me to see," Fetzer said.

Hundreds of people were there for the celebration including friends and family, as well as Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett.

"Congratulating on her 100th birthday, plus, she was a World War II veteran and 34 years in the school system and she's gave a lot to our community so we're just trying to give a little something back to her," Mayor Barnett said.

State Representative John Holsclaw presented Hetzer with a centurion award from the State of Tennessee on her 100th birthday milestone.

He also presented a letter from Congressman Phil Roe wishing her a happy birthday.