Carter County man confesses to 8 burglaries after vehicle pursuit

Nov 01, 2018

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 04:33 PM EDT

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - An arrest by Carter County police helped solve a strand of burglaries.  

Investigators announced Thursday that Ricky Dean Ward, 32, was arrested Oct. 12 after a vehicle pursuit. During questioning, Dean confessed to other crimes, including six home and two auto burglaries.  

Dean was charged with 11 counts of theft of property, seven counts of burglary and one count of aggravated burglary.  

He was arraigned Wednesday and is being held at Carter County Detention on a $25,000 bond. 

