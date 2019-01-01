Local

Car fire shuts down Interstate 26 in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) -- A car fire is impacting traffic on Interstate 26 in Kingsport. 

Visible flames were seen coming from a vehicle near the Rock Springs Road exit on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26.

It's unclear if any injuries were reported or what started the fire. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the evening both online and on-air on News Channel 11 at 11.



 

