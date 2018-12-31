Local

Driver crashes through guardrail, down a ditch in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - A driver crashed her car through a guardrail and 20-50 feet down a bank Sunday night in Kingsport, police say.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Tri City Crossing and Kendrick Creek Road around 7:30 p.m.

A Kingsport police officer on scene told News Channel 11 that the female driver is pregnant and was responsive after the crash.

The driver was hoisted up the hill in a basket by the Kingsport Fire Department and Kingsport Lifesaving Crew after the crash.

The driver was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unclear.

Our News Channel 11 videographer on scene reports that the road has been cleared.

 

