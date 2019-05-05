Burning Moscow plane reported technical issues

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this image provided by Riccardo Dalla Francesca shows smoke rises from a fire on a plane at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday, May 5, 2019. (Riccardo Dalla Francesca via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian investigators say 13 people, including 2 children, are dead in Moscow plane fire.

Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot says a passenger plane that was in flames after an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport had been forced to turn back after takeoff because of technical problems.



Aeroflot said in a brief statement Sunday the engines of the Sukhoi SSJ100 were burning after the aircraft landed, but the sequence of events before and after the fire started was not clear.



Some Russian news reports cited sources as saying the plane headed back to the airport after a fire was detected in flight. Others said the plane made a hard landing that could have caused the engines to catch fire.



The Aeroflot statement did not specify what caused the plane to return to Sheremetyevo Airport.