Brookhaven Manor, Cornerstone Village on list of troubled nursing homes Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WJHL) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WJHL ) [ + - ]

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Brookhaven Manor is one of 400 facilities classified as having a "persistent record of poor care" in a nationwide report recently made available to the public.

The report, which was conducted by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), was published by two Pennsylvania senators. CMS originally wasn't going to make the names of the facilities public, but Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-PA) released the list themselves.

Brookhaven Manor is among 11 Tennessee facilities mentioned in the report. A Johnson City facility, Cornerstone Village, is also on the list. Cornerstone issued this statement to News Channel 11:

Cornerstone Village has made great strides recently, reflected by a good annual survey in 2018. Because of our continued commitment to providing outstanding care and services to our residents, we are soon applying for Joint Commission Gold Seal status. Only six percent of nursing facilities nationwide earn this special honor reflective of the type of care provided. Some of our nation's leading hospitals such as Vanderbilt University and Johns Hopkins have earned the Joint Commission Gold Seal, and Cornerstone Village looks forward to joining them. Cornerstone Village appearing on this list because of a very atypical annual survey conducted in 2017. Both our 2016 and 2018 surveys were very good. CMS keeps nursing facilities on this list for a three year period; however Cornerstone Village is proud to say we have rebounded very well and looking to a very strong future serving the people of Johnson City and Northeast Tennessee. -Gary Parker, Administrator, Cornerstone Village

Brookhaven Manor has a history of problems, but the facility is under new management.

The state ordered Brookhaven to temporarily halt new admissions in 2018 after an inspection that raised serious questions about the discharge of a patient. State records showed the nursing home inappropriately discharged a patient, dropping him off at a hotel.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation later became involved in a criminal investigation of the facility.

RELATED: Kingsport family wants loved one out of Brookhaven Manor

RELATED: Brookhaven Manor fined $10,000 a day by federal government

In December 2016, the state accused Brookhaven of failing to prevent nine residents from being abused.

Brookhaven is considered a "special focus facility," meaning it gets surveyed once every six months.

A Brookhaven administrator told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the facility is under new management and is committed to caring for its patients.

"Our facility is currently under new management with Plainview Health Care," said Carla Buttram, Corporate Administrator for Plainview. "We knew that we had to take some steps into making some changes here this company has invested in this facility as well as the quality of care that we are providing for the residence here."

"We still have to have two more surveys to clear, and then we can be off the special focus list, and that's our goal and I think that's the direction we are trying to move forward in," Buttram said.