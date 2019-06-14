Broadband Internet coming to Weber City, VA

Weber City, Va - Hundreds of people in Weber city, Virginia will soon be getting broadband internet.

Virginia Delegate Terry Kilgore and the Scott County Telephone Cooperative along with the Virginia

Tobacco Commission announced today a new grant

It will expand fiber-to-home broadband internet to 5-hundred and 74 customers in Weber City, VA.

Officials say this expansion, along with the broadband rollout in Nickelsville, will help economic initiatives

throughout Scott County.

