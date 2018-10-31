Bristol Virginia Public Schools encourages parents to use their app to submit bullying reports

BRISTOL, VA(WJHL) - Bristol Virginia Public Schools are pushing parents and students to submit bullying incidents through the Bristol Virginia Public Schools mobile application, following Monday's fatal school shooting in North Carolina which officials say sparked from bullying.

"If you see something, say something because if we don't know about it we can't address it," said Keith Perrigan, Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent.

The tip option inside of the app, which is where you can submit a concern, has been pushed to the front page of the app as of earlier today.

Following Monday's school shooting in North Carolina, parents are concerned about bullying allegations in school.

"Bullying stems from the home life," Chelsea Dighton said. "We rely on our schools to make sure it stops, but we have to do our job as parents to make sure it doesn't get as far as it does."

Through the bullying reporting process, parents are also notified. As soon as the report is made, a school investigation is launched and parents are alerted of the situation.

Beyond school safety, school employees say that the application will also allow students to feel comfortable coming forward without the fear of repercussions.

"It will help create freedom and it will also let a student feel safe, that they can report something without it coming back on them," David Sizemore said. "So we are doing everything possible to help create that safe environment."

The state of Tennessee is also working on a similar application, where you will be able to submit concerns anonymously. That new app could be ready to launch as early as this December.

