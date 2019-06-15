Local

UPDATE: Missing Bristol, Va. woman found

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 04:33 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:00 PM EDT

UPDATE: Bristol, Virginia police say Samantha Murray has been found safe.

Original story:

Police are asking for your help finding a woman who has been reported missing. 

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is trying to locate 22-year-old Samantha Jade Murray.

The last known contact with Murray was by phone around May 3. 

Anyone with information about Murray or her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tyrone Foster at 276-645-7404, or 276-645-7400.

 

