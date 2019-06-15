UPDATE: Missing Bristol, Va. woman found

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: Bristol, Virginia police say Samantha Murray has been found safe.

Original story:

Police are asking for your help finding a woman who has been reported missing.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is trying to locate 22-year-old Samantha Jade Murray.

The last known contact with Murray was by phone around May 3.

Anyone with information about Murray or her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tyrone Foster at 276-645-7404, or 276-645-7400.