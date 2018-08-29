Bristol, Va. council takes first step toward ousting Doug Fleenor
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) - Government officials in Bristol, VA are not making the details of their intention to oust Councilman Doug Fleenor public.
Fleenor is in the third year of his first term on the City Council. He gained attention for his role as a whistleblower who helped federal prosecutors take down several high-ranking employees at Bristol Virginia Utilities during a corruption investigation.
Now, he's being accused of malfeasance and neglect of duties, among other things. "There's a couple things I just don't want to talk about," he told News Channel 11 in an interview Wednesday.
According to City Manager Randall Eads, Fleenor doesn't have to talk about it, at least not yet. Eads cites Section 4.07 of the city charter in defense of this, which describes the process of removing an elected council member. It requires the council to provide a notice, clearly outlining their intention and grounds for firing. It also allows public officials to challenge allegations against them privately, away from the critical eye of voters who elected them.
Fleenor says if council decides to remove him, it's "unlikely" that he will challenge the decision, alluding to tensions between him and other council members.
"It was a chilled meeting, you can tell when you're not wanted," Fleenor said, referring to an August 14 council meeting when he raised questions about a pay raise for the city's chief financial officer outside of his understanding of the budget.
Fleenor was visibly upset about the situation while talking to reporters, admitting he's not perfect. "But I've tried to vote my conscience, and when I felt something was out of whack I guess I get a little emotional."
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Lee County Schools' insurance premiums will increase if they implement the plan to arm teachers
- Is this 'Census Bureau' survey a scam, or is it legit?
- Why Councilman Doug Fleenor's reasons for removal are not yet public
- Johnson City police search for driver who ran into Merrill Lynch building
- Carter County clear backpack policy first of future school safety enhancements
- Stacey Pomrenke, former BVU exec. convicted in corruption case, no longer in federal custody
- Man hospitalized after reportedly stabbing himself at Bristol Walmart
- Sen. John McCain leaves Arizona for last time
- Hamblen Co. deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Johnson Co. and Chuckey-Doak light up the scoreboard
South Greene and West Greene suffer lossesRead More »
-
North Greenville beats Tusculum in a low scoring game in season opener
It was a defensive battle between the Pioneers (0-1) and Crusaders (1-0) TU outgained the visitors by a 246-205 yardage margin as neither team rushed over 100 yards in the contest.Read More »
-
Dads of Great Students(DOGS) get involved at Ridgeview Elementary to impact the lives of other child
Watch DOGS(Dads of Great Students) is a group of Dads from Ridgeview Elementary that are committed to spending one day out of the school year working with students.Read More »
-
Milligan's Garrido's two goals propel Buffs to victory over Pikeville
The victory marks first year head coach David Lilly's first career win at Milligan.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hawkins County children ask for justice after witnessing cat being thrown from bridge
Three Hawkins County children are taking a stand against animal cruelty after they say they witnessed two men throw a cat over a bridge to die.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers overnight
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms Friday.Read More »