Bristol, TN police searching for pizza place robber

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) - Bristol, TN, police are asking the public's help finding a man who robbed a pizza restaurant this week.

According to police, a man between 50 and 60 years old went in Pizza Plus, 2109 Weaver Pike, on Monday night and ordered a pizza. When the cashier opened the register, the man pulled a weapon and robbed the business.

Police think the man may have run to a nearby four-door sedan, which was driven toward Industrial Boulevard.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Michael Nygaard at 423-989-5529, dispatch at 423-989-5600 or the TIPS line at 423-764-8477.