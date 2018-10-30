Bristol, Tennessee school bus involved in accident; Students are home safe

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - Bristol Tennessee Police has confirmed there was a minor school bus accident that took place today near Vance Middle School.

Bristol Tennessee School District officials stated that Bus 15 was carrying roughly 20 students made up of Vance Middle School and Tennessee High School students. There were no injuries from the accident.

Students were transferred to another bus and transported home.

School officials are in the process of contacting the parents of all students who were on the bus.

No further information is available at this time.