Bristol, Tenn., condemned house fire stalls traffic

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 06:08 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 06:08 PM EDT

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - Bristol, Tennessee, Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire on Tuesday at 408 Pennsylvania Avenue. 

The call came in around 1 p.m. when a neighbor heard crackling from the fire and called 911. 

Once on scene, officials said there was heavy black smoke coming from the home. 

The house was condemned a couple of months ago by the city code department and was not occupied at the time. Traffic was impacted by the fire. 

