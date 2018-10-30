Bristol, Tenn., condemned house fire stalls traffic

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - Bristol, Tennessee, Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire on Tuesday at 408 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The call came in around 1 p.m. when a neighbor heard crackling from the fire and called 911.

Once on scene, officials said there was heavy black smoke coming from the home.

The house was condemned a couple of months ago by the city code department and was not occupied at the time. Traffic was impacted by the fire.