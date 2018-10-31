Bristol Resort and Casino developers share new safety details in response to community backlash
Bristol Resort and Casino developers are sharing new details on how they'll address concerns raised by the community if their project to convert the vacant Bristol Mall moves forward.
The project will require a change in state law, which currently bans casino style gambling, but developers said in an interview Wednesday they've already put a lot of thought into safety.
"We're trying to tap into the latest and greatest security measures to ensure that we not only protect the casino, we protect the property itself and candidly, we protect the community. Again I really am not concerned. I think when it's all said and done the community will see we've taken this issue very seriously, said Martin Kent, president of The United Company.
Developers said they're already in the process of developing a safety plan. "That would include everything from hiring local law enforcement, off duty local law enforcement. It would require having monitors around the perimeter of the building to ensure that...people are here for the right reasons...having on site security 24/7," said Kent.
Responding to concerns about potential increases in substances abuse and compulsive gambling that critics say follow casinos, developers said they've discusses having a counseling center on site.
