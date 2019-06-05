Bristol police holding "active shooter response classes" to inform public
BRISTOL, TENN. (WJHL) - The Bristol Tennessee Police Department has held civilian active shooter response classes for years, but in light of recent mass shootings across the nation they hope to grab the public's attention.
These classes are in effort to inform civilians about what they should do in the event of an active shooter situation.
Lieutenant Brian Hess with the department says in these classes, he advises the public to "avoid, deny and defend."
"Avoid" means to run away from the shooter instead of hiding or barricading in one place. Lt. Hess says this is because a shooter is much more capable of killing someone stationary than someone who is running away.
To "Deny" is to create barriers that prevent the shooter from getting to you or someone else.
"Defend" means in the event you cannot avoid or deny the threat, defend yourself as best you can and fight for your life.
Lt. Hess says the average response time for police is three minutes. In an active shooting event, three minutes can be the difference between life or death for many. That is why the department wants the public to be aware of what they should do until police get there.
The classes go into detail on these steps and provide examples of what people did wrong in real shootings, those real responses shown by video in the classes.
Lt. Hess says people leave the training with their eyes open, better prepared in case this ever happens to them.
A class is being held on Wednesday, June 5 in Tennessee High's auditorium at 6 p.m. It is free to the public and everyone is encouraged to take part.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
