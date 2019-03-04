Bristol Police Dept. moves active shooter class to larger venue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - There has been so much interest in an active shooter class that police have decided to move it to a larger venue.

The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department says the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CASE) class will now take place inside the Tennessee High School auditorium. It was originally going to be held at the Slater Community Center.

The CASE class is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20 starting at 6 p.m.

The hour-and-a-half course will teach participants the Avoid, Deny, and Defend strategy for dealing with active shooter situations.

There is no cost to attend, but participants are asked to RSVP by contacting Lt. Brian Hess at 423-989-3453 or bhess@bristoltn.org.