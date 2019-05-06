Bristol man arrested after high-speed chase in Smyth County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - A Bristol, Tennessee man is in police custody after a high-speed chase in Smyth County, Virginia on Sunday.

The Smyth County Sheriff's Office tells us around 4 p.m. a sheriff's deputy was driving north on I-81 at mile marker 44.3 when he saw a black Volkswagen Jetta that did not obey the Slow Down/Move Over law for a Virginia State Police trooper that was parked in the emergency lane checking on a disabled motorist.

The deputy then pulled over the driver.

After initially stopping, the driver who has been identified as 60-year-old Doyle A. Whitlock of Bristol, Tennessee, sped away as the deputy was walking to his vehicle.

We're told Whitlock lead the deputy on a 6 mile pursuit with speeds over 100 mph.

The chase ended when Whitlock lost control of his vehicle while merging onto the exit 50 exit ramp.

His vehicle flipped and landed on its top.

Whitlock was later taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

The sheriff's office tells us Whitlock is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on charges of felony eluding, driving suspended/revoked, and resisting arrest. He's also facing multiple traffic violations.

Virginia State Police assisted the sheriff's office with the investigation and additional charges are pending.

Whitlock was the only person in the car. No one was hurt.