BrightRidge: Standing water still hampering efforts to restore power in Carter Crossing
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - BrightRidge says standing water continues to hamper efforts to restore power in the Carter Crossing area of Johnson City.
About 20 mobile homes in Carmel Village and 21 homes on Todd Drive remain without power after last week's floods.
The utility says electrical wires in the community are underground and one pad-mounted transformer is still underwater.
According to BrightRidge, residents will need to get approval from building and/or electrical inspectors once floodwaters recede before power can be restored.
Those living along Todd Drive within city limits should contact the Johnson City Building Official's office at 423-434-6047.
Residents of Carmel Village who live outside city limits should contact the Tennessee State Deputy Electrical Inspector Steve Hildebrand at 423-282-6742.
See also: Johnson City unable to pump water along Todd Dr.; Neighbors seek help
