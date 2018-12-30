Investigators still searching for Abingdon pharmacy robbery suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Logan Parsons [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Logan Parsons [ + - ]

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) - Washington County, Va. Sheriff Fred Newman says as of Sunday afternoon investigators are still looking for a male suspect after Highlands Community Pharmacy in Abingdon was robbed Friday morning.

Newman says his office is following up on several tips in their search for suspect Logan Parsons.

According to the sheriff, the pharmacy located just north of Exit 19 on I-81 in Abingdon was robbed around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Newman said one male suspect came into the pharmacy, jumped over the counter and made some sort of statement that he had a weapon.

Newman added that they recovered a large metal type of stick from the scene, and a note that had a list of medications police believe the suspect was planning to take from the pharmacy.

That suspect then reportedly grabbed medication including oxycodone, and valium, and then left.

Newman said another suspect was waiting in a car in a nearby parking lot.

As the suspects were making their getaway, heading toward Bristol, police were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the driver, identified as 29-year-old James Cody Wagner of Bristol, Virginia.

Newman said the passenger, Logan Parsons, got behind the wheel and fled the scene. As of Friday evening, he is still on the run. Investigators describe him as 5' 11", 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They believe Parsons is the person who entered the pharmacy and committed the robbery. He may be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.

Wagner has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.