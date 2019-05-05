Two men left with minor injuries after stabbing near Bristol, Va. Sam's Club Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) - The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office is investigating an altercation that left two men with minor injuries.

We're told it happened in between the Sam's Club and the old Lowe's building on Lee Highway around 5:15 p.m.

Sheriff Newman said one man was taken to the hospital with a superficial wound to his chest from a machete. The other man had small knife wounds to his hand.

Sheriff Newman said he doesn't believe the stabbing was random.

“At this time we are trying to determine the aggressor as we are receiving conflicting statements from each of the individuals. Alcohol appears to be involved in the incident. The names of the possible suspect and/or victim are not being released at this time," Sheriff Newman said.

No charges have been filed at this time.