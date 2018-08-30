Bonnie Kate getting new roof this week
ELIZABETHTON, TN - The restoration of the Bonnie Kate Theatre in Elizabethton is finally off and rolling.
The City of Elizabethton, who owns the theatre, has started putting a new roof on the building. This is the first step in the process of restoring and renovating the nearly 100 year old building.
"The roof is the first step. Of course, you don't want to make any kind of improvements if you are leaking, which has been an issue for us in this room behind me. Even with buckets on the stage, we've had to do that before. So we are very thankful that the city is providing this through a bond,", Program Coordinator Marcia Ross said, "Just to be able to have a space that, first of all, doesn't leak and one that we can start making improvements on will be a really nice step for us to take."
There are several events coming up in the next few weeks to help raise money to go toward the restoration project. Some of the proceeds from the BBQ, Blues & Brews event on Sept. 15 will go toward the project. Also, there is "A 1940's Evening of Jazz" featuring music by the Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra, a 17 piece band led by Eddie Dalton on Sept. 22. News Channel 11's Josh Smith is the host for the evening.
"One of the things that the Sept. 22 fundraiser is going to be going toward is a sprinkler system. So we get the roof, then we add the sprinkler system, and then we can start thinking about some improvements to the room to make it look better,", Ross said, "As well as our eventual goal, is to have a real theatre, to push out the back, there is 50 feet out behind the building, where we would like to make a stage area that is a modified stage for the Bonnie Kate."
Also, coming up on Sept. 6, "Catch the Vision" is going on at the theatre with special presentations for the vision for the Bonnie Kate Theatre and City of Elizabathton with renderings for the future of the Bonnie Kate. There will also be discussions with the board on how you can help restore the Bonnie Kate. This event is free and includes popcorn and a beverage.
For more info or to make a donation, go to bonniekatetheatre.com or email to bonniekatetheatre@gmail.com.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
