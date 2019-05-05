Body found in Fort Loudoun Lake identified as missing Knoxville man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOUISVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - Blount County Sheriff's Office and the Knox County Sheriff's Officer are working together after recovering a body from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office identified the body as missing person Ryan Howard, who was last seen on April 24 around 3 a.m.

The Blount Special Operations Response Team pulled the body from the lake.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

A post-Saturday on his Facebook page said a celebration of life service is being planned with details to be announced later.