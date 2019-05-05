Local

Body found in Fort Loudoun Lake identified as missing Knoxville man

Posted: May 05, 2019 12:29 PM EDT

Updated: May 05, 2019 12:29 PM EDT

LOUISVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - Blount County Sheriff's Office and the Knox County Sheriff's Officer are working together after recovering a body from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office identified the body as missing person Ryan Howard, who was last seen on April 24 around 3 a.m.

The Blount Special Operations Response Team pulled the body from the lake. 

The Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

A post-Saturday on his Facebook page said a celebration of life service is being planned with details to be announced later.

