Body discovered in wooded area identified as Tazewell County, VA missing man

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Sunday evening officials with the Tazewell County, Virginia Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of a man found in a wooded area at Stoney Ridge.

According to authorities the body was that of Arthur J. Muncy, a man that was reported missing several days ago after family members could not reach him.

Investigators said after he was reported missing they began to follow up on several leads, and it eventually lead to a geographical search of Stoney Ridge on Saturday.

Multiple search and rescue crews assisted in the search including Black Diamond Search and Rescue along with their K-9 team, Blacksburg Rescue, Southwest Mountain Search and Rescue, Christian Aid Ministries, Blue and Gray Search and Rescue, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

In a statement, Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said, “We appreciate all of the organizations that came out to help with this intensive search, and our prayers are with the family of Mr. Muncy as they grieve the loss of their father, brother, and son.”

Officials with the sheriff's office said Muncy's body was taken to the medical examiner's office for a detailed report.

We're told authorities are still investigating this death.

If anyone has any information they would like to add to the investigation you are asked to call Captain Neil Turley at 276-988-1161.

No further information was available Sunday evening.