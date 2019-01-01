Boaters sail into the new year during 19th annual Frostbite race on Watauga Lake Video

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - Boaters in Carter County kicked off the new year today with an annual tradition

The 19th annual Frostbite race sailed across the waters of Watauga Lake this afternoon.

Boaters started the race at Lake Shore Marina in Hampton. The race continued to the Butler area before sailors came back to Lake Shore for the finish.

The nearly 20-year old tradition didn’t quite live up to its name today with temperatures in the mid-50s, but participants say it’s still a fun way to ring in the new year.

“It’s a good way to meet people and have some fun,” said sailor Skip Greene, a regular of the event and this year's winner. “Fortunately, the weather this year is so much better than last year. It was like 13 (degrees) when we started last year.”

Trophies were given out to top finishers in the contest.

Greene is the sixth-time winner of the Frostbite.