Boaters sail into the new year during 19th annual Frostbite race on Watauga Lake
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - Boaters in Carter County kicked off the new year today with an annual tradition
The 19th annual Frostbite race sailed across the waters of Watauga Lake this afternoon.
Boaters started the race at Lake Shore Marina in Hampton. The race continued to the Butler area before sailors came back to Lake Shore for the finish.
The nearly 20-year old tradition didn’t quite live up to its name today with temperatures in the mid-50s, but participants say it’s still a fun way to ring in the new year.
“It’s a good way to meet people and have some fun,” said sailor Skip Greene, a regular of the event and this year's winner. “Fortunately, the weather this year is so much better than last year. It was like 13 (degrees) when we started last year.”
Trophies were given out to top finishers in the contest.
Greene is the sixth-time winner of the Frostbite.
More Stories
-
- Sullivan County deputies capture armed robbery suspects after camper fire
- Deputies in Southwest Virginia search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect
- Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy
- More medications for high blood pressure recalled for cancer-causing chemical
- Capitol Hill leaders to attend White House briefing on border
- Legislation co-authored by Sen. Tim Kaine geared to combat Alzheimer's signed into law
- Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
- Washington County, VA deputies asking for public's help in finding missing man
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures & Showers Today
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Johnson City police arrest suspect after reported car break-ins New
JCPD says Eric Gunn, age 25 of Johnson City, was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of Burglary of Motor Vehicle and Criminal Trespass.Read More »
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Deputies in Southwest Virginia search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect
Cody Ryan Drain is wanted on several charges including motor vehicle theft, drug charges, and eluding and escape. Deputies said a car he was believed to be driving was found in the Rural Retreat area on December 31, 2018.Read More »
-
-
Danville, Virginia is also considering plans for a casino
Plans were announced for the proposed Bristol resort and casino on the former mall property in September.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
A woman who caught an 88-pound catfish out of Kentucky Lake now has massive bragging rights.Read More »