BMS hosting 'Vintage Market Days'

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - The "world's fastest half-mile" is hosting a weekend of shopping, music, and food.

Vintage Market Days kicked off Friday and will continue through Sunday.

The upscale vintage inspired market features original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, and handmade items.

"You can find anything, you can find tractor parts, you can find key chains, you can find t-shirts, you can find old, new, used, just anything upcycled," said Brooke Hinchey of Vintage Market Days.

Tickets cost $5 for Saturday and Sunday. Kids 12-and-under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at the entrance gate.